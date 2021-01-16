'Was not easy to ensure lockdown': PM Modi recounts India's fight against Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated countrymen for their patience and healthcare workers, scientists for their continuous efforts during the pandemic. But it was not easy, PM Modi said recounting India's journey against Covid-19.

The first case was detected in Kerala on December 30, 2021. The first patient was a student who returned from Wuhan in the wake of the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan.

The first meeting in this regard took place in January, long before the first case was reported, PM Modi said on Saturday.

Referring to Janata curfew in March, which was a 14-hour curfew announced by PM Modi, the PM said it mentally prepared Indians for the lockdown which would follow.

"It was not easy to ensure these many people remain in the same place. But we did it," PM Modi said adding that the huge population which was initially seen as a challenge in India's fight against Covid-19 gradually turned into an opportunity as India's fight against Covid-19 has been humanitarian.

Here is a brief timeline of Covid-19 in India and the two vaccines

January: On January 31, India airlifted citizens from China for the first time, a day after the first case was detected on January 30.

February: Evacuation operations went on as states started reporting Covid-19 cases.

March 22: Janata curfew.

March 25: Nationwide lockdown was imposed.

April: Lockdown was extended, India reported 1,000 deaths from Covid-19.

May: Lockdown was extended. India started Vande Bharat mission to resue Indians stranded elsewhere in the world.

June: India became the 4th worst Coronavirus-hit country. Phase-wise unlocking in the country started.

July: Trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin began. India became the third worst-hit country, surpassing Russia.

August: Trial of Serum Institute of India's Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine, marketed in India as Covishield, began. Phase-wise unlocking continued.

September: India became the second worst-hit country in the world, surpassing Brazil. Serum Institute's trial was briefly paused.

India recorded its highest spike of 97,570 people found positive in 24 hours.

October: Number of Covid-19 cases stabilised. Unlocking continued. Preparation for vaccination began.

November: Number of cases remained stable. PM Modi visited vaccine facilities in Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

December: Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech apply for emergency-use authorisation. India reported the first case of UK variant on December 29.

January: Drug Controller General of India approved both the vaccines for restricted emergency use. The largest vaccination drive of the world against Covid-19 begins.