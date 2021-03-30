Home / India News / Covid-19: India provides 100,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine to Paraguay
Covid-19: India provides 100,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine to Paraguay

"Paraguay receives 100,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine from India. We guarantee the continued immunization against COVID-19. Thanks to India for its support," Sputnik reported citing Paraguay Health Ministry.
ANI | , Asuncion, Paraguay
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 04:12 AM IST
"Never too far for friendship. Made in India vaccines arrive in Paraguay," India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted.(Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

Paraguay on Monday received a shipment of 1,00,000 doses of India's indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to announce that 'Made in India' vaccines have arrived in the south American country.

"Never too far for friendship. Made in India vaccines arrive in Paraguay," Jaishankar tweeted.

Paraguay has reported over 2,09,000 COVID-19 cases. So far, over 4,063 people have died in the country due to the infection.

India has been supplying coronavirus vaccines to countries around the world under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. New Delhi has provided vaccines to over 75 countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, over 638.81 lakh doses of vaccines have been provided by India to countries.

