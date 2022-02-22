Covid-19: India records 13,405 new cases, 235 deaths; active count drops below 2 lakh

India logged 13,405 new coronavirus cases and 235 deaths in the last 24 hours in a 16 per cent drop from Monday, the official data showed on Tuesday morning.

Since the start of the pandemic, 5,12,344 patients have died in India; a total of 4,28,51,929 people have been affected by the virus.

The active cases dropped to 1,81,075 on Tuesday. The active count now accounted for 0.42 per cent of the total infections.

At the same time, India's recovery rate surged to 98.38 per cent with 34,226 patients discharges.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 1.24 per cent and the weekly rate stood at 1.98 percent, the ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, Kerala continued to register the highest number of cases among all states and union territories with 4,069 cases and 87 deaths in the last 24 hours.

All other states in India have recorded less than 1,000 fresh infections.

On the vaccination front, more than 1.75 billion vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide drive so far.

Of these 35,50,868 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, including 1,66,871 precautionary or booster doses and 12,70,471 jabs in the 15-18 age group.

