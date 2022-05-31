Covid-19: India records 2,338 fresh cases, 19 deaths in 24 hours

India on Tuesday reported 2,338 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases in the country to 4,31,58,087. A total of 19 deaths related to the virus was recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the Union health ministry. On Monday, the country saw 2,706 new cases of Covid-19.

The recovery rate in the country currently stood at 98.74 per cent with 2,134 people being cured in the last 24 hours. This pushed the cumulative tally of recoveries to 4,26,15,574.

India's active cases now stood at 17,883 - accounting for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload. The daily positivity rate was at 0.64 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was at 0.61 per cent.

A total of 85.04 crore samples have been tested so far for coronavirus, with 3,63,883 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

Over 193.45 crore doses of the vaccine against coronavirus have so far been administered across the country. Of these, over 3.39 crore first doses and over 1.63 crore second doses have been given to beneficiaries in the age group of 12 to 14. More than 5.94 crore first doses and more than 4.57 crore second doses have been given to the 15 to 18 age group.

Another 3.28 crore precaution doses (booster shots) have been given to people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

The government said that more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the government of India and the direct state procurement category. Over 15.42 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with states to be administered, it said.