Modi releases benefits under PM Cares for children who lost parents to Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released benefits under the PM Cares for children scheme that supports those who lost their parents during Covid-19 pandemic. On the occasion, Modi transferred scholarships to the schoolchildren and handed over a passbook of PM Cares for children, and a health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The PM Cares for Children Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on May 29, 2021, to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parents to the pandemic, during the period from March 11, 2020, to February 28, 2022.

“I know how difficult the situation is for people who have lost their family members during the Covid-19 pandemic. This programme is for the children who lost their parents during the pandemic. The PM Cares for Children Scheme is an attempt to such children,” Modi said at the video conference.

Modi said if someone needs an education loan for professional courses, for higher education, then the PM-Cares will help in that too. ₹4,000 have also been arranged for them every month through other schemes for other daily needs.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for self-sufficient existence with financial support of ₹10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance.

An online portal by the government was launched to register the children. The portal is a single-window system which facilitates the approval process and all other assistance for children.

“When such children complete their schooling, more money would be needed for future dreams. For this, the youth from 18-23 years of age will get a stipend every month and when they are 23 years old, they will get ₹10 lakh,” Modi added.

Children are also being given Ayushman Health Card through the PM Cares for Children. From this, free facility of treatment up to ₹5 lakh will also be available, he said.

“The PM Cares fund helped a lot in preparing hospitals, buying ventilators, and setting up oxygen plants during the pandemic. Because of this many lives could be saved. Those who left us untimely, today this fund is being used for their children, for the future of all of you,” he added.

Speaking on the overall Covid-19 situation, Modi said India did not become a problem but was the solution-giver. “We sent medicines and vaccines to countries across the globe,” Modi said.

“We took vaccines to our citizens. About 200 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country,” he said.

