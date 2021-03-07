Covid-19: India's weekly tally rises over 114,000, daily fatalities average 100

India recorded 114,068 new coronavirus infections and 705 deaths from March 1 to March 7 as per data from Johns Hopkins University. The country, on an average, recorded 16, 295 cases per day, and 100 deaths. The total number of discharges during the time was 80,228.

The number of active cases currently stands at 1,84,523, which is 1.65% of the total number of coronavirus cases recorded. A total of 1,08,68,520 people have been cured of the virus so far and the overall death toll currently stands at 1,57,756 as per the ministry of health data.

The highest number of cases in the week was recorded on Sunday, with 18,711 fresh infections. It was also the second consecutive day that the country had recorded over 18,000 cases.

The country recorded 100 or more coronavirus related deaths for three consecutive days from Friday to Sunday. Sunday also saw the maximum number of people discharged with 14,392 new discharges.

A total of 2,09,22,344 beneficiaries have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine as per the ministry of health. The government announced that Army veterans would get their jabs starting next week. Wednesday saw the highest number of vaccine doses administered with over 15 lakh beneficiaries receiving the jabs.

As per Johns Hopkins University, India has managed to administer 19,497,704 doses so far and have fully vaccinated 3,501,021 people, which constitutes 0.26% of the nation's population.

The week saw a spike in infections in certain states,especially Maharashtra that passed 2.2 million cases on Saturday after recording over 10,000 cases for two consecutive days. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine for travellers from Brazil on Wednesday over fears of the virus variant.

The national capital, New Delhi, also saw a spike in cases, recording over 300 cases daily on both Friday and Saturday.

States like Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have imposed new restrictions to limit the spread of the virus. The Centre had sent expert teams to Maharashtra and Punjab on Saturday to assist with the Covid situation.