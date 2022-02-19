Covid-19: India sees further dip in daily tally with 22,270 new cases, positivity rate at 1.8%

India on Saturday registered a further decline in its daily coronavirus numbers with a total of 22,270 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to updated data shared by the Union health ministry, 325 fatalities were recorded in the span of a day, taking the country's cumulative death toll to 5,11,230.

The total positive infections across the country touched 42,802,505, while the day-to-day positivity rate stood at 1.8 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.50 per cent.

The 325 deaths included 191 from Kerala and 19 from Karnataka. The health ministry also stressed that more than 70 per cent of the fatalities were due to comorbidities.

Active cases reduced by another 38,353 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,53,739. The active count accounted for 0.59 per cent of the total infections, as of the ministry data today morning.

Meanwhile, 60,298 patients were cured of the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,20,37,536. The recovery rate now stood at 98.21 per cent.

A total of 7.58 billion samples have been tested so far, including 12,35,471 tests in the last 24 hours. Vaccinations under the nationwide inoculation drive mounted to 1.75 billion, with 36,28,578 done in the last 24 hours.

These included 1,93,360 booster doses and 12,15,432 doses administered to the 15-18 age group.

