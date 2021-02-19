Covid-19 LIVE: India reports 13,193 cases, 97 deaths in the last 24 hours
With the lowering of guards visible in the country, the Covid-19 toll in India is signaling an increase in cases just weeks after the daily toll was reduced to a tenth of what it reported during the peak last year.
According to an analysis by HT, three states and one Union Territory have seen their seven-day averages of daily Covid-19 cases rise by between 20% and 69% of lows seen after the end of the first wave of the pandemic. This highlights the potential risk of a surge in cases amid fears of mutant strains gaining ground, and laxity in adhering to protocols due to Covid fatigue being reported across the country.
In a setback for the country, five states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir — have not witnessed any respite as the first wave continues unabated.
This is evident at a time when the country is functioning with sparse restrictions in most states. Maharashtra, described as a concern area by health ministry, announced the strict implementation of restrictions, Amravati and Yavatmal, to stem the rising cases.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 19 Feb 2021 10:06 AM
South African Vaccine Roll-Out Seen Slower After Astra Setback
A top coronavirus adviser to South Africa’s government expects a slower vaccine roll-out than what has been officially mapped out.
The start of the program was delayed this month after studies showed AstraZeneca Plc’s shot, the first to arrive in South Africa, provided little protection against mild forms of the disease caused by a variant of the virus identified late last year.
-
Fri, 19 Feb 2021 09:35 AM
Six new Covid-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 4,405
Mizoram on Friday reported six new cases of Covid-19, including four students, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 4,405, an official said.
Of the six fresh cases, four were reported from Lawngtlai district and one case each from Aizawl and Champhai districts, he said.
The four students were diagnosed with Covid-19 during a mandatory test before entering hostels, he said.
-
Fri, 19 Feb 2021 09:30 AM
India reports 13,193 Covid-19 cases, 97 deaths in the last 24 hours
India's active Covid-19 caseload up by 2200 cases, infection tally surpasses 10.96 million.
-
Fri, 19 Feb 2021 09:24 AM
Signs of Covid uptick as states lower guard
While Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the disease, is again seeing a strong resurgence of infections with cases rising rapidly over the past week, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir also face the immediate risk of seeing a second Covid-19 surge.
Read full story here.