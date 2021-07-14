Covid-19: Kerala to observe complete lockdown on July 17 and 18

The Kerala government has announced a complete two-day lockdown in the state which is witnessing an upswing in its daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). According to an official order, Kerala will observe the lockdown on July 17 and 18.

"There will be a complete lockdown on 17th and 18th July 2021 with the same guidelines as issued for 12th and 13th June 2021," the Kerala government stated in its order, adding that banks and other financial institutions, too, will remain closed on the two days.

The order further stated that the present categorisation of local self-government institutions (LSGIs) according to the seven-day test positivity rate (TPR) will continue. It added that exceptions and restrictions already applicable to the respective LSGI categories -- A, B, C and D -- will continue. Also, according to the order, shops in all three categories can open till 8pm on days on which these are already allowed to function.

LSGIs under category A are those with TPR of up to 5%, while those under category B have a TPR of up to 10%. The corresponding figures for LSGIs in category C and D are up to 15% and above 15% respectively.

On Tuesday, Kerala reported 14,539 fresh Covid-19 infections and 124 deaths, according to a statement released by state health minister Veena George. Its cumulative Covid-19 infection tally has thus risen to 3,087,673, including 2,957,201 recoveries and 14,810 deaths due to the viral disease. On Friday, prime minister Narendra Modi will on Friday chair a virtual interaction with chief ministers of six states, including Kerala, over the current coronavirus pandemic situation in the respective states.

