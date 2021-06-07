Covid-19: Need to travel abroad for education, employment? Centre issues SOPs

TThe Union health ministry said on Monday that people who are seeking to travel abroad for education, employment or as a part of the Indian contingent to the Tokyo Olympics will be required to get their CoWin certificates linked to their passports. The facility is available till August 31 this year

These categories will also be allowed to take the second dose of Covishield before the mandated minimum interval of 84 days from the date of first dose. However, the second dose will only be given 28 days after taking the first dose. CoWin will soon provide the facility of administering the second dose in such cases.

“With the receipt of several representations for allowing administration of dose of Covishield for such persons who have only taken first dose of Covishield and are seeking to undertake international travel for educational purposes or employment opportunities or for participation in India’s Contingent for Tokyo Olympic games, but whose planned travel dates fall prior to completion of the currently mandated minimum interval of 84 days from the date of first dose, the issue was discussed in Empowered Group 5 (EG-5) and appropriate recommendations have been received in this context,” the ministry said in a press release.

States and Union territories (UTs) have been asked to designate a competent authority in each district for giving permission to administer the second dose of Covishield. The authority will check whether a period of 28 days has elapsed after the date of the first dose and will also check the genuineness of the purpose of travel.

People travelling abroad for education will have to present documents related to admission offers or associated formal communications. Here, the competent authority of a state and UT will also check whether people are already studying in a foreign institute and have to go back to continue their education.

Those going for work will have to present their interview calls for the job or offer letters for taking up the employment. On the other hand, athletes, sportspersons and accompanying staff of the Indian contingent attending Tokyo Olympics will have to present documents related to the nomination to participate in the sporting event.

“It is advised that vaccination may be availed in cases through passport which is one of the permissible ID documents as per the current guidelines so that the passport number is printed in the certificate.”

If the passport was not used as an ID proof at the time of administering the first dose, the details of the other photo ID used for vaccination will be printed in the vaccine certificate and mentioning the passport number here is not to be insisted upon, the release further said adding the competent authority might issue another certificate which will link vaccination certificate with the passport number of the person.

