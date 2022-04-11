Covid-19 not over, don’t lower guard, says Modi

People must not let their guard down against Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged on Sunday, because the virus is constantly changing forms and may keep resurfacing if proper precautions are not taken.

“Corona was a big crisis, and we are not saying that the crisis is over. It may have taken a pause, but we never know when it will resurface,” Modi said in a virtual address to mark the 14th foundation day of the Maa Umiya Dham, a temple, in Gujarat’s Junagadh district.

“It is a bahurupiya (changeable) disease. To stop this, nearly 185 crore doses (of vaccine) were administered, which surprises the world,” the Prime Minister said. “This has been made possible due to your support.”

On Sunday, 1,138 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of infections to 43 million, health ministry data showed.

At least two suspected cases of highly transmissible XE variant have been reported in India, one in Gujarat and the other in Mumbai. The central government is yet to confirm the two cases. The Prime Minister also reiterated the importance of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Amrit Kaal.

He asked the gathering to raise awareness and resolve about the shape of the society, village and the country in their hearts. He also stressed his vision of 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district. He said that for the people of Gujarat who had made thousands of check dams, this should not be too big a task but the impact of this effort will be huge.

He asked for this task to be completed before 15 August 2023 and asked for a social movement for this. He said that social consciousness should be the moving force.

Modi also urged the gathering to turn to organic farming.

“Farmers from each village in Gujarat should come forward for natural farming,” he said.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Union minister Parshottam Rupala were among those present at the event. The temple had been inaugurated by Modi in 2008 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

With Agency inputs