Covid-19: Over 5 lakh Favipiravir tablets from UAE arrive in India

Amid the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in India, over five lakh Favipiravir Tablets from the UAE reached here on Tuesday.

"Further deepening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Thank our close partner & friend UAE for gifting over 5 lakh Favipiravir Tablets," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier, the UAE had sent cryogenic oxygen tanks, medical supplies to help India fight the devastating virus.

By far the Indian government has received, a total of seven ISO tankers with 20 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) each arrived from United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Mundra Port in Gujarat, a special cargo with medical aid including 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs, and other medical supplies, and 18 cryogenic oxygen containers.

India deeply values the support from UAE, and Covid-19 assistance from UAE will help augment oxygen availability, the MEA spokesperson Twitted earlier.

India reported a slight dip in new Covid-19 cases with 3,29,942 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

However, the country recorded more recoveries during this period as 3,56,082 new discharges were reported. With 3,876 new deaths due to Covid-19, the cumulative toll mounted to 2,49,992 deaths.

The total positive cases now stands at 2,29,92,517, including 1,90,27,304 recoveries. At present, there are currently 37,15,221 active coronavirus cases in the country.