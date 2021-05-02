Covid-19: Oxygen Express carrying 30.86 MT oxygen left for Delhi from Odisha

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday informed that the Oxygen Express carrying 30.86 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) for Covid-19 patients has departed for the national capital from Odisha.

In an effort of fulfilling the rising demand for oxygen across the country due to a rampant surge in Covid-19 cases, the Railways launched 'Oxygen Express' to deliver medical oxygen to various states.

In a tweet, the Railway Minister said, "Oxygen Express to Delhi has departed from Angul, Odisha carrying 30.86 MT of oxygen for Covid-19 patients."

"Railways is playing a crucial role in our collective fight against Covid-19 by transporting oxygen from oxygen plants to states across," he added in his tweet.

Delhi received its first supply of LMO via train on April 27 (Tuesday). The Oxygen Express carried 64.55 tonnes of medical oxygen to the national capital from Jindal Steel Plant in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

Another Oxygen Express is said to bring 120 MT of LMO to the national capital in six tankers from Durgapur, West Bengal.

