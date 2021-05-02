Home / India News / Covid-19: Oxygen Express carrying 30.86 MT oxygen left for Delhi from Odisha
india news

Covid-19: Oxygen Express carrying 30.86 MT oxygen left for Delhi from Odisha

In an effort of fulfilling the rising demand for oxygen across the country due to a rampant surge in Covid-19 cases, the Railways launched 'Oxygen Express' to deliver medical oxygen to various states.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Oxygen tanks stand in a queue to get loaded from Durgapur on Oxygen Express to provide Liquid Medical Oxygen to Delhi, in Paschim Bardhaman district. (ANI Photo)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday informed that the Oxygen Express carrying 30.86 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) for Covid-19 patients has departed for the national capital from Odisha.

In an effort of fulfilling the rising demand for oxygen across the country due to a rampant surge in Covid-19 cases, the Railways launched 'Oxygen Express' to deliver medical oxygen to various states.

In a tweet, the Railway Minister said, "Oxygen Express to Delhi has departed from Angul, Odisha carrying 30.86 MT of oxygen for Covid-19 patients."

"Railways is playing a crucial role in our collective fight against Covid-19 by transporting oxygen from oxygen plants to states across," he added in his tweet.

Delhi received its first supply of LMO via train on April 27 (Tuesday). The Oxygen Express carried 64.55 tonnes of medical oxygen to the national capital from Jindal Steel Plant in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

Another Oxygen Express is said to bring 120 MT of LMO to the national capital in six tankers from Durgapur, West Bengal.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday informed that the Oxygen Express carrying 30.86 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) for Covid-19 patients has departed for the national capital from Odisha.

In an effort of fulfilling the rising demand for oxygen across the country due to a rampant surge in Covid-19 cases, the Railways launched 'Oxygen Express' to deliver medical oxygen to various states.

In a tweet, the Railway Minister said, "Oxygen Express to Delhi has departed from Angul, Odisha carrying 30.86 MT of oxygen for Covid-19 patients."

"Railways is playing a crucial role in our collective fight against Covid-19 by transporting oxygen from oxygen plants to states across," he added in his tweet.

Delhi received its first supply of LMO via train on April 27 (Tuesday). The Oxygen Express carried 64.55 tonnes of medical oxygen to the national capital from Jindal Steel Plant in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

Another Oxygen Express is said to bring 120 MT of LMO to the national capital in six tankers from Durgapur, West Bengal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE
Kerala Election Results 2021 Live
Assam Election Results 2021 Live
2021 Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP