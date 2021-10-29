Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra’s active cases drop further
india news

Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra’s active cases drop further

Maharashtra’s surveillance officer Pradeep Awate said the reduction in the number of cases showed that the Covid-19 pandemic was under control
A person gets inoculated against Covid-19 in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Maharashtra has recorded a further drop in the number of active coronavirus cases. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 08:52 AM IST
By Naresh Kamath

Maharashtra’s active Covid-19 cases on Thursday dropped to 18,748 compared to 19,480 on Wednesday and 22,981 on Tuesday.

State surveillance officer Pradeep Awate said the reduction showed that the Covid-19 pandemic was under control. “The government had been focussing on critical patients, ramping up the number of tests, isolating the patients as well as providing timely medication,” said Awate.

Mumbai has the most number of active cases - 4,944 - followed by Pune and Thane with 3,929 and 3,005, respectively.

The active cases during the peak of the second wave this year reached 600,000. For months until Tuesday, Pune had the maximum number of active cases, followed by Thane. On Wednesday, Mumbai overtook Pune.

Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general of Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said there was nothing to panic about. “Since we have less than 500 new patients daily in Mumbai, we are doing well in containing the virus. We should ideally rejoice, with masks,” said Gilada. “We need to be cautious and adhere to appropriate behaviour.”

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,418 Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths. Mumbai reported 324 cases and six deaths, taking the toll to 16,235.

RELATED STORIES

A total of 114,099 tests were done on Thursday and the number of recoveries reached 2,112.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: PM Modi to visit Italy, UK from today

Delhi high court seeks EC’s response on plea to regulate internal party polls

Gujarat court asks Rahul Gandhi to appear in defamation case today

President to launch housing units for economically weaker sections today
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP