Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra’s active cases drop further

Maharashtra’s active Covid-19 cases on Thursday dropped to 18,748 compared to 19,480 on Wednesday and 22,981 on Tuesday.

State surveillance officer Pradeep Awate said the reduction showed that the Covid-19 pandemic was under control. “The government had been focussing on critical patients, ramping up the number of tests, isolating the patients as well as providing timely medication,” said Awate.

Mumbai has the most number of active cases - 4,944 - followed by Pune and Thane with 3,929 and 3,005, respectively.

The active cases during the peak of the second wave this year reached 600,000. For months until Tuesday, Pune had the maximum number of active cases, followed by Thane. On Wednesday, Mumbai overtook Pune.

Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general of Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said there was nothing to panic about. “Since we have less than 500 new patients daily in Mumbai, we are doing well in containing the virus. We should ideally rejoice, with masks,” said Gilada. “We need to be cautious and adhere to appropriate behaviour.”

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,418 Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths. Mumbai reported 324 cases and six deaths, taking the toll to 16,235.

A total of 114,099 tests were done on Thursday and the number of recoveries reached 2,112.