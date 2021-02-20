People from Maharashtra, Kerala won't be permitted to enter Karnataka sans negative Covid certificate: Health minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, we have issued circulars for Covid-19 after seeing the surge in Maharashtra and Kerala and both the states share borders with us.

"On average, 4,000-5,000 cases being reported in Kerala and 5,000-6,000 in Maharashtra daily. We share borders with them. So, we issued circulars. Unless we see RT-PCR negative certificates from those coming from these states they will not be permitted to enter the state," Sudhakar told reporters.

The Health Minister further said that the state has not found any South African strain or Brazilian strain (of Covid-19).

"We have not found any South African strain or Brazilian strain. All that we have found is the UK strain, only in those passengers who travelled from the UK to Bengaluru. We have not allowed it to spread in the society," he said.

"We have inoculated over 6 lakh people in Karnataka. However, I am not satisfied with the percentage of total inoculation. I hope all the health workers will understand the importance of taking vaccination," he said.

