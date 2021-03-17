Covid-19: PM Modi asked Karnataka to focus on 3 areas bordering Maharashtra, says BS Yediyurappa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Karnataka government to pay special attention to Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar in the wake of the rising number of cases in the state, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters on Wednesday after the Prime Minister held a meeting with the chief ministers of states and Union territories to discuss the Covid-19 (coronavirus) situation in the country.

“PM Narendra Modi has asked Karnataka to focus on Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar in view of rising coronavirus cases in these regions,” said news agency PTI quoting Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa also told reporters that the reason the Prime Minister emphasised on these three areas is because of their proximity to Maharashtra as all three places are located at the Maharashtra-Karnataka border. As Maharashtra has been witnessing a recent resurgence of Covid-19 cases, Karnataka made RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala.

"As cases are going up in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar which are located at the border of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked us to focus on these three districts," Yediyurappa told PTI.

News agency ANI reported that the chief minister apprised PM Modi during the meeting about Karnataka’s preparedness to vaccinate three lakh individuals every day, and the decision to open three Covid care centres in Bengaluru.

“We have decided to open three Covid care centers in Bengaluru. We'll be vaccinating 3 lakh people every day, in the state,” ANI said quoting Yediyurappa.

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the last three months. The state recorded 1,135 new cases of Covid-19 and 6 fatalities. Bengaluru urban recorded 710 cases, leading the count. Kalaburgi reported 46 new cases. The total number of cases is currently over 962,000 with 12,403 fatalities till date.