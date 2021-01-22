Covid-19: PM Modi likely to take vaccine in second phase of drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to get vaccinated for Covid-19 in the second phase of the immunisation programme, and it may happen in March or April, said three top government officials , underlining that the leader opposed politicians jumping the queue of inoculation determined by the government and experts.

India is currently administering vaccines to 30 million health care and frontline workers. The second phase of the programme will involve 270 million people over 50 and those with compromised immunity or underlying medical conditions that make them vulnerable to Covid-19. Modi, 70, is likely to be in this batch, said a highly placed official in the vaccination drive, adding that the exact dates hadn’t been determined.

“PM will take the vaccine when his turn will come after completion of the first phase,”said an official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). “He himself said this in his meeting with chief ministers that politicians shouldn’t try to break the queue and only take the vaccine when their turn comes,” the official added. He was referring to a January 11 meeting between Modi and chief ministers where the PM shot down suggestions of including politicians in the first phase of vaccination.

A third official, from the Union health ministry, said the PM’s turn is likely to come by March or April. When asked if the PM would opt for a particular vaccine, the official refused to respond. “It’s too early to say anything,” he said.

The country is currently administering the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, made by Serum Institute of India and known locally as Covishield, and the Bharat Biotech-manufactured Covaxin.

Dr Vinod Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog and who heads the government’s Covid-19 task force, said the second phase was crucial. “Phase 2 is our real focus of effort after health care and frontline workers. These are people who are above 50 and most political leaders would feature in this section,” said Dr Paul.

Currently, about 10 million health care workers are being administered the vaccine. Other frontline workers will perhaps start getting the vaccine in about a week’s time, according to Dr Paul.

It wasn’t clear whether the Prime Minister would have to register on the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) app, which is being used to monitor vaccinations. HT reported last week that the Centre may allow self-registration by the elderly and those with comorbidities on platform, which is currently closed to the public, for faster and easier enrolment of beneficiaries. Neither the PMO nor the Union health ministry had details about the logistics for the PM’s vaccination.

On Friday, Modi will interact with people who have been vaccinated and vaccinators in Varanasi at 1:15pm via video conferencing. The participants in the interaction will share their experience of vaccination. The interaction follows continuous dialogue and discussion by the PM with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the drive.

Dr Paul said the government was trying to fight vaccine hesitancy. “We are trying to make ‘role models’ of prominent doctors taking vaccines willingly to remove hesitancy about vaccines,” he said.