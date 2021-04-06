Home / India News / Covid-19 positive Farooq Abdullah getting better, tweets son Omar
india news

Covid-19 positive Farooq Abdullah getting better, tweets son Omar

Farooq Abdullah tested positive for Covid-19 on March 30, two weeks after getting a shot of the vaccine.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq AAbdullah was admitted at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences to facilitate better monitoring.(PTI FILE)

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah who is in hospital in Srinagar since April 3 after being tested Covid-19 positive, is responding well to treatment and getting better, his son Omar Abdullah tweeted on Tuesday.

“He is responding well to the treatment and is getting better,” tweeted Omar

Farooq Abdullah tested positive for Covid-19 on March 30, two weeks after getting a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. His son, who tweeted the news of his diagnosis, has been updating details of his father’s health on the micro-blogging site.

The NC held a prayer meeting for the 85-year-old Abdullah at their party headquarter Nawa-e-Subha on Tuesday morning. Prayer meetings were also held at Pir Panjal, Kargil, Jammu, Chenab units of the party, NC had tweeted from its official twitter handle.

“The Prayer meeting saw a huge participation of party functionaries, delegates, workers from the Parent body, YNC, Women’s wing, Legal and Minority wings as well,” NC said in an official statement on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Mukhtar Ansari was given poison in same Banda jail', says his brother

India could resume vaccine exports by June, says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

News updates from HT: Health minister says follow Covid rules to contain surge

Poll-bound Tamil Nadu records over 3000 cases of Covid-19

Abdullah was admitted at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences to facilitate better monitoring based on his doctor’s monitoring, Omar had tweeted.

"Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support and their prayers," Omar had said on April 3.

Omar tweeted pictures of the prayer meet held all across Jammu and Kashmir, conveying his father’s gratitude for their well wishes.

“My father has asked me to convey his deep gratitude to all our colleagues for these prayers & all the messages he has been receiving,” Omar said in his tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 pandemic covid-19 in india farooq abdullah omar abdullah
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP