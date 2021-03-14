Covid-19: Punjab, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh see spike in fresh cases | 10 points

With 25,320 fresh Covid-19 infections, India on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike in this year. While Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state reporting the maximum number of daily infections, the situation in Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat is steading worsening.

Here are 10 points about the second surge of Covid-19 in the country

> The surge began in February mainly with Maharashtra. But now Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka are also reporting a spike.

> On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded this year's highest one-day spike of 16,620 new Covid-19 cases. Many districts of the state are imposing restrictions to foil the spread of the infection.

> Sunday was the fourth consecutive day when Delhi recorded over 400 fresh Covid-19 cases. Its fresh case tally on Sunday was 407.

> Karnataka reported 934 fresh infections on Sunday with Bengaluru Urban being the top on the list with 628 infections.

> Kerala's fresh infection tally on Sunday dipped slightly as the state logged 1,792 new infections.

> Punjab on Sunday reported 1,501 fresh Covid-19 cases and 20 fatalities.

> Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike since January 8 with 298 fresh cases.

> The surge has no link to the mutant strains of the virus, the Indian Council of Medical Research has said.

> Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh Covid-19 case in the last three days.

> Apart from Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, extensive vaccination is being seen as an effective mechanism to fight the surge, as India's vaccination drive is now open to priority age groups. Private hospitals have been asked to run their vaccination sessions 24x7 and the Centre has assured that there is no vaccination shortage in any state.

