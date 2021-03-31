Home / India News / Covid-19 restrictions in Nagpur won't be extended further: Guardian minister
Covid-19 restrictions in Nagpur won't be extended further: Guardian minister

However, the curbs and guidelines issued by the state government will be applicable in the district, Nitin Raut said. Raut, who is Nagpur district guardian minister, on Wednesday held a review meeting with the local officials to assess the pandemic situation.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Police personnel check vehicles amid lockdown in Nagpur. (HT photo)

The restrictions imposed between March 15 and 31 in Maharashtra's Nagpur by the district administration due to the rise in Covid-19 cases will not be extended further, state minister Nitin Raut said on Wednesday.

However, the curbs and guidelines issued by the state government will be applicable in the district, he said.

Raut, who is Nagpur district guardian minister, on Wednesday held a review meeting with the local officials to assess the pandemic situation. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis attended it virtually.

With the surge in Covid-19 cases, restrictions had been imposed in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21, which were later extended till March 31.

Talking to reporters after the review meeting, Raut said that these restrictions will not be extended further.

"The curbs imposed by the district administration will not continue, but the guidelines issued by the state government will be applicable," he said.

Nagpur recorded 1,156 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its infection count to 2,23,153.

Raut thanked the people for their cooperation and said that the situation is under control in Nagpur as vaccination is going on at 250 centres. He, however, stressed the need to achieve the vaccination target in the next one-and-a-half month.

