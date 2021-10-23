Covid-19: September saw weekly cases go down by 20%, here's the situation in Oct

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in India has significantly improved in the last few months, riding on the back of the increasing vaccination coverage, which has given hope to experts that the third wave won't have the devastating effect like the second one. Still, the government health experts have been cautioning people to not let their guards down ahead of the festival season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From a peak of 4.14 lakh cases in 24 hours on May 7, during the peak of the second wave, the daily caseload has come down to less than 20,000 in India. Barring a few, the situation is largely under control in the majority of states.

A comparison of the data from September and October shows the declining trajectory of daily Covid-19 cases. It is based on releases by the central government, as carried by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the first week of September, India was recording 30,000 to 40,000 cases every day, according to the WHO. On September 7, the daily caseload stood at 31,222, it said, citing figures from the Union home ministry. In the following week (September 9-15), the cases went down further; on September 14, the number stood at 25,404. By October 20, this came down to 14,623.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the two weeks - September 1 to 7 and September 9 to 14 - a notable decline of 20 per cent in the total number of cases was reported across India, said the WHO. And that trend has continued till date.

Still, the situation in Kerala is particularly worrying, as reflected in the WHO report. The report said that 30% of districts showed an increase in new cases for the week (13-19 October), in comparison to the previous week (6-12 October). Most of these districts are in Kerala. However, the top 10 districts reporting the highest number of cases have shown a decrease during the last week.

It also said that Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the top five states which are contributing 56 per cent of total cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first week of September (1-7), 14 states recorded an increase in cases when compared to previous week (August 25-31). In the latest report, the WHO said that in the October 13-19 week, four states recorded an increase in cases while 31 states have shown a decline in cases when compared to data from the previous week (October 6-12).

The report further said that Kerala has reported more than four million cases, followed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh (more than two million cases each).

India crossed a major milestone on October 21, when the country recorded one billion (100 crore) vaccination doses. The nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16, and the first 50 crore vaccinations were reported in 202 days. The next 50 crore came in just 76 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}