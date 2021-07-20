Covid-19: Seroprevalence in fully immunised people higher than unvaccinated ones, says ICMR

The seroprevalence in people who were fully immunised with two doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was found to be higher than those who had received only one dose of the vaccine and those who are yet to receive even one dose, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday.

“In unvaccinated the prevalence was 62.3% and with one dose of vaccine it was 81% and if they had received both the doses it was 89.8%,” ICMR director-general Dr Balram Bharghava told reporters during a press briefing by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday evening.

The data from the ICMR was shared following the fourth national sero survey for Covid-19 to estimate the prevalence for antibodies against the Covid-19 disease. The survey was conducted between the last weeks of June and the first week of July, according to ICMR.

Also read | Fourth serosurvey finds 67.6% have antibodies, 40 crore Indians still vulnerable

In contrast with the previous three such surveys done, the fourth one included children between six and 17 years of age, said ICMR chief, adding that 28,975 people of the general population were considered for the survey. The survey was conducted across the same 70 districts in 21 states, in which first three rounds were carried out.

Among the 20,276 adults considered for the survey, 12,607 were not vaccinated and 2,631 people were fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 5,038 people had taken one dose of the vaccine.

As far as the healthcare workers (HCW) are concerned, 7,252 were considered for the study of whom, 10.5 per cent didn’t receive a vaccine and 76.1 per cent had received both doses. Also, 13.4 per cent had reported taking a single dose of the vaccine.

“The way forward is that we need to ensure full vaccination of all healthcare workers as soon as possible. We need to accelerate vaccination coverage in vulnerable population groups,” Dr Bharghava said during the briefing.

Member of Niti Aayog Dr VK Paul, who was also present at the briefing, said that the second wave of infections in the country due to the Delta variant of Covid-19 and the vaccination coverage has helped in the rise of seropositivity. He further said that the ICMR data also showed that the vaccine is adding to the sero prevalence among the population.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON