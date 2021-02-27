Covid spike in Mumbai: FIR against marriage halls; 120 buildings remain sealed

As part of its ongoing surveillance against crowding in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has filed an FIR against three marriage halls in Mumbai for allowing gatherings of around 300 people flouting Covid-19 norms. People at these gatherings were not wearing masks, news agency ANI reported.

Several districts of Maharashtra have imposed restrictions as the number of daily infections has been on the rise since February. From February 22, social, political gathering has been barred across the state, including Mumbai. This is the only restriction imposed in Mumbai as of now which, however, is getting flouted.

The civic authorities are sealing buildings where more than five active cases are being reported. The city has 120 actively sealed building — maximum in Ward S, which consists of areas like Bhandup, Powai, Kanjurmarh, Vikhroli and Nahur. A total of 13 areas across Mumbai have been marked as active containment zones.

Mumbai's Dharavi on Friday recorded 16 new cases, which was the highest daily rise since October.

Though Mumbai has been reporting over 1,000 cases daily, according to the authorities, the situation is not out of control yet as the recovery rate is also high at 93 per cent. On Friday, the city reported 1,034 fresh infections and three deaths.

Amid speculations of lockdown, the authorities have said that the situation is being observed and a lockdown in the city at this point when economic activities have resumed is unlikely. But some restrictions on Mumbai locals timing may come back if the situation does not improve in the coming few days.