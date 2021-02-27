Covid spike in Mumbai: FIR against marriage halls; 120 buildings remain sealed
As part of its ongoing surveillance against crowding in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has filed an FIR against three marriage halls in Mumbai for allowing gatherings of around 300 people flouting Covid-19 norms. People at these gatherings were not wearing masks, news agency ANI reported.
Several districts of Maharashtra have imposed restrictions as the number of daily infections has been on the rise since February. From February 22, social, political gathering has been barred across the state, including Mumbai. This is the only restriction imposed in Mumbai as of now which, however, is getting flouted.
Maharashtra govt may restrict train travel for general public again in Mumbai
The civic authorities are sealing buildings where more than five active cases are being reported. The city has 120 actively sealed building — maximum in Ward S, which consists of areas like Bhandup, Powai, Kanjurmarh, Vikhroli and Nahur. A total of 13 areas across Mumbai have been marked as active containment zones.
Mumbai's Dharavi on Friday recorded 16 new cases, which was the highest daily rise since October.
Though Mumbai has been reporting over 1,000 cases daily, according to the authorities, the situation is not out of control yet as the recovery rate is also high at 93 per cent. On Friday, the city reported 1,034 fresh infections and three deaths.
Amid speculations of lockdown, the authorities have said that the situation is being observed and a lockdown in the city at this point when economic activities have resumed is unlikely. But some restrictions on Mumbai locals timing may come back if the situation does not improve in the coming few days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venugopal refuses to give mandate to contempt proceedings against ex- CJI Gogoi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari announces new expressway, Travel from Delhi to Dehradun in 2 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airmeet becomes ISO certified, maintains high standard info security management
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid spike in Mumbai: FIR against marriage halls; 120 buildings remain sealed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘People want to know’: Kejriwal vs Gujarat BJP chief on civic election results
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maha minister says Centre's new regulation for digital platforms 'dictatorial'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ceasefire to have no bearing on counter-terrorism operations: Lt Gen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana’s Siddipet tense after alleged slaughter of cows, police arrest 8 men
- A court in Siddipet sent the eight accused to 14 days in judicial custody.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir brings back cold wave-like conditions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF gifts 1971 war helicopter to Bangladesh, gets F-86 fighter as return gift
- The exchange of aircraft took place in Dhaka during the four day trip of Bhadauria to Bangladesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, 16th time this month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cabinet secretary to hold review meeting with 8 states, UTs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fishing hartal hits coastal belt in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has highest stake in Rohingyas' return to Myanmar: India at UNGA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K border residents thank PM Modi, Khan for ceasefire agreement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox