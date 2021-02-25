Covid-19 spike in Mumbai: Here's how the hotspots changed in 9 days

The financial capital of India on Wednesday recorded another hike in the daily coronavirus cases when it reported 1,167 new cases taking the total active caseload to 8,320 cases. The surge in the coronavirus cases can be seen in the reducing doubling days. Earlier, 479 days were the average doubling days for coronavirus in Mumbai. In just 9 days, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai has reduced to 305 days. Doubling days refer to the number of days taken by the virus to get doubled.

Even though the cases are rising, the number of active containment zones have declined from 88 as on February 14 to 51 active containment zones (slums and chawls), as of February 23. Number of active sealed buildings too have declined from 1,073 as of February 14 to 815, as of February 23.

Here is the list of Covid hotspots in Mumbai, as of February 23:

> Borivali has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases - 545- and has recorded the highest number of deaths (646) till date, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation records. It also has the second-highest number of sealed buildings in the city, which is 139.

> KW ward consisting of Andheri West, Jogeshwari West, and Vile Parle West has the second-highest number of active coronavirus cases — 510 —while the number of deaths remains unchanged from February 14 — 573. On Tuesday, 113 buildings were sealed in the ward to contain the spread of the disease, which is the third-highest in the city.

> Kandivali and Charkop are ranked next with the most number of cases. Active cases amounted to 463, while deaths rose to 554 from 552 as of February 14.

> Malad, Manori, Marve, Aksa, and Madh falling under P/North ward is ranked next. With a total caseload of 19,172, increased from the previous 18,946 on February 14.

> Andheri East, Jogeshwari East, and Vile Parle East under K/East ward reported 454 active coronavirus cases.

> Mulund has reported 397 active coronavirus cases and 374 deaths. Mulund also has the largest number of sealed buildings and second most containment zones in slums and chawls-7. 150 buildings were sealed in the ward as of Tuesday to contain the spread.

> Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar and Pant Nagar under ward N has now reduced the number of containment zones and sealed buildings despite the rise in cases. The number of buildings sealed has dropped from 162 to 47. The ward has reported 380 active cases and 597 deaths.

> Bhandup, Powai, Kanjurmarh, Vikhroli and Nahur under ward S has 9 slums and chawls under containment zone. The ward had 377 active cases as of Tuesday and has reported 721 deaths till date.

> Chembur, Sindhi Society, Chheda Nagar and Tilak Nagar under ward M/West, which reported less than 10,000 total coronavirus cases till date, has the second-highest growth rate of new cases in the metropolitan-0.40 per cent.

>The highest growth rate of coronavirus cases is recorded in HW ward or Bandra — 0.41 per cent, which had 274 active coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.

There is no change in the recovery rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai. As of Tuesday as well, the recovery rate of the metropolitan stands at 94 per cent with total recovered patients over 3.01 lakhs.