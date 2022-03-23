Covid-19: States, UTs allowed to open economic activities but with caution

As coronavirus cases in India continue to decline, the Centre on Wednesday asked states/union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the opening of economic and social activities. It, however, advised continuing to follow guidelines on Covid-19-appropriate behaviours, including wearing of face masks.

Cases in India have gone down significantly with the country reporting less than 2,000 daily cases for the past few days.

In a letter to states/UTs, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan also suggested necessary curbs in areas reporting over 10 per cent daily positivity rate or 40 per cent occupancy in either oxygen-supported or ICU beds, reported news agency PTI.

Bhushan also stressed the continued focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination-adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as he urged them to ensure sufficient availability of dedicated Covid health infrastructure as per the ongoing case trajectory. He also directed states/UTs to fully operationalise non-Covid health services in all health facilities.

On gatherings and congregations (social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival-related and others), Bhushan said they may be resumed, provided that Covid appropriate behaviour is duly adhered to.

Offline classes can be resumed in academic institutions without any restrictions. However, the academic institutions may also leverage a hybrid model of education, he said.

Bhushan also said marriages and last rites may be allowed while shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, and religious places may be allowed to operate at full capacity.

Public transport (railways, metros, buses, cabs) can operate without any capacity restrictions. Also, there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement, including transportation of essential goods.

Further, all offices -- government and private -- may function without any capacity restrictions, and all industrial and scientific establishments may be allowed, he stated in the letter.

“While allowing all such activities, it is imperative that the adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour, including use of mask and physical distancing, shall be followed in all public places,” Bhushan said, adding such decisions by the states and union territories must be linked to the local epidemiological situation based on a sustained critical level of testing and monitoring.

He also asked states to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of all eligible age groups with a particular focus on covering the left-out beneficiaries.

“Taking into account the sustained and steep decline in the COVID-19 cases across the country, the states and union territories have been undertaking various measures to reopen economic and social activities. There is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the opening of economic and social activities without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic,” Bhushan said.

(With agency inputs)