Covid-19: States where schools and colleges reopened from today

As the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have come down across the country, many state governments and Union territory administrators have decided to reopen educational institutes.

Most of the state governments are reopening schools and colleges from Monday (February 7), but for higher classes - 9 to 12. Some states have, however, ordered reopening of schools for lower classes as well.

The Delhi government-run Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are among the universities which are resuming offline classes from February 7.

Meanwhile, India's Covid positivity rate has dipped in the past few weeks. It was 11.60 per cent on Tuesday, and came down to 9.26 per cent on Wednesday. By Sunday, the positivity rate dipped to 2.43 per cent.

Here are the state governments which have ordered reopening of schools from today:

Delhi: Schools in the national capital will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Monday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had issued an order in this regard on Friday. It also decided to resume classes from nursery to 8 from February 14. "60-70% of students (in classes 9th and above) can be called to schools depending on the school's adequate infrastructure and parents' permission, but online classes will continue for some time," Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

Bihar: The Nitish Kumar government on Sunday decided to reopen schools, lift night curfew and relax many other Covid-19 restrictions which have been in place for a month. According to state government order, schools in Bihar will be allowed to hold physical classes with 50 per cent attendance for up to class 8. For classes 9 upwards, there will be no restrictions.

Gujarat: With Covid-19 cases declining, the Gujarat government too has announced the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 from February 7. However, a circular issued by the education department said that online teaching will also continue and students can choose between the two systems. Offline or in-person education had been suspended for these classes after the infections began to increase rapidly from December 2021.

Uttar Pradesh: As per an order issued by additional chief secretary (Home), Awanish K Awasthi, the schools for classes 9 to 12 and all degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh will be allowed to hold physical classes from Monday. The order states that all COVID SOPs like social distancing, wearing of face masks need to be followed at the time of reopening of physical classes in educational institutions.

Kerala: The state government has relaxed Covid-19 norms, as well as ordered reopening of schools from Monday (February 7). The decision was taken during the core committee meeting headed by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Classes in colleges and higher secondary will re-open from February 7 and Class 1 to 9 will be functional from February 14,” the state government order said.

West Bengal: The state government is launching open-air classroom programme Paray Shikshalaya (neighbourhood schools) for primary and pre-primary students on February 7, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The West Bengal resumed offline classes for classes 8-12 on February 3, after a monght-long suspension due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, states such as Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand resumed offline classes from February 1.