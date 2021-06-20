Covid-19: States with highest and lowest number of active cases

The number of daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have been coming down in India in the last few weeks. From a peak of 4 lakh cases in a day, the nationwide tally has dropped to around 60,000.

On Sunday, India recorded 58,419 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 29,881,965. As many as 3,86,713 people have succumbed to the Covid infection so far, while the cumulative recoveries reached 2,87,66,009.

The Union health ministry said on Saturday that the daily positivity rate in the country has dropped to 2.98 per cent. But, there are a few states where the number of active cases of the disease is still high.

On Saturday, the Centre asked joined experts and courts in warning states and Union Territories not to become “complacent” about a decline in Covid-19 infections. It urged the states to ensure that protocol is followed and asked them to monitor signs of a potential spike in cases as they lift lockdown restrictions across regions.

The warning comes as the number of active cases in a some states remain a cause of concern. Here's a list of those states:

Maharashtra:

The western state of Maharashtra has been the worst-hit by Covid-19 pandemic since it first struck India. The state has reported highest number of cases, and still leads in terms of active cases of the infection.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 8,912 fresh Covid-19 cases and 257 fatalities, taking the tally to 59,63,420 and the toll to 1,17,356, the state health department said.

According to Maharashtra health department, the state has 1,32,597 active cases of Covid-19.

Karnataka:

Several districts in Karnataka are seeing a significant decline in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, due to which the state government has relaxed the lockdown-like curbs imposed to check the spread of the disease. In an order, the government has allowed shops, hotels, clubs and restaurants in districts that have a positivity rate of less than five per cent to operate till 5pm from Monday.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 5,815 new Covid-19 cases, 11,832 discharges and 161 deaths were reported in the state. There are currently 1,30,872 active cases in the state, according to state health department data.

Kerala:

Kerala logged 12,443 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 27,97,747, while 115 deaths pushed the toll to 11,948.

Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases with 13,145 people being cured of the disease, taking the total number of those who have recuperated to 26,78,499. Active cases touched 1,06,861, the state health department data showed.

Tamil Nadu:

Tamil Nadu recorded 8,183 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, which pushed the state's caseload to 24.14 lakh. Though the number of new cases have been dropping in the state, it still has 78,780 active cases of the infection.

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest daily cases at 36,184 on May 21. The daily case count dropped below 10,000 on June 17.

Andhra Pradesh:

For the first time in more than two months, the number of daily Covid-19 fatalities in Andhra Pradesh fell below 50 as 45 people succumbed in a span of 24 hours, data released by the government showed on Saturday.

The state registered 5,674 fresh cases from 1.03 lakh tests in 24 hours, at the rate of 5.5 per cent, a drastic drop from the high of 25 per cent a month ago.

The number of active cases in Andhra Pradesh has come down to 65,244, according to state health department.

There are also some states where the active cases have been considerably low. Here's a look at a few of them:

Jharkhand:

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 3,44,270 on Saturday as 141 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,097, a health bulletin said.

The state now has 1,811 active cases, according to Union health ministry.

Nagaland:

Nagaland on Saturday reported 94 new Covid-19 cases, which pushed the tally in the state to 24,191. At least 171 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 21,058.

Nagaland currently has 1,979 active cases.

Delhi:

The national capital recorded seven deaths due to Covid-19, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday.

The number of active cases decreased to 2,372 on Saturday from 2,444 a day before, according to the bulletin.

Madhya Pradesh:

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 110 new cases of Covid-19 and 30 casualties that raised the tally of infections to 7,89,174 and took the toll to 8,737, an official from the state health department said.

The state now has 2,442 active cases.

Uttarakhand:

The last in the list is Uttarakhand which has 3,231 active cases of Covid-19.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.