Covid-19 surge: States which have so far avoided lockdown-like restrictions

India is in the grip of the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), with many states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka reporting a surge in daily cases of infection. A number of state governments have imposed fresh restrictions which include weekend lockdowns, night curfews and limited period curfews to check the spread of Covid-19. However, these restrictions are state-specific and there are some states which either have very little curbs or none at all.

While Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan are among the 10 states that account for 78.58 per cent of the daily Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, according to the Union health ministry, some states and UTs have not reported a surge in the infection cases in the last 24 hours.

Currently, the 20 states showing an upward trajectory in daily Covid-19 cases according to the health ministry include Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. Barring Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, West Bengal and Odisha, most of the states have restrictions in place to check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The ministry informed on Monday that states and Union territories which reported no surge in Covid-19 cases and related deaths in the last 24 hours include Ladakh, Daman and Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh. As a result of this, there are no restrictions in these states and Union territories.

Here’s a list of states and union territories which have not imposed stringent lockdown-like restrictions as of April 19:

Arunachal Pradesh Assam Goa Mizoram Sikkim Andaman and Nicobar Islands Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Ladakh

