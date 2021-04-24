Home / India News / Covid-19: Telangana health dept asks Kumbh returnees to isolate for 14 days
Covid-19: Telangana health dept asks Kumbh returnees to isolate for 14 days

Telangana health department also asked people showing Covid-19 symptoms to get tested immediately, or call the state emergency 104 healthcare number for assistance.
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Over 2,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Kumbh festival in Haridwar so far.(PTI)

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in Telangana, the state Health Department has urged people returning from the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand to isolate for 14 days.

It has also asked people showing Covid-19 symptoms to get tested immediately, or call the state emergency 104 healthcare number for assistance.

Over 2,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Kumbh festival in Haridwar so far.

The Covid-19 protocols including wearing of masks and social distancing were openly violated as lakhs gathered for the major Hindu pilgrimage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed on April 17 that the Kumbh Mela "should now only be symbolic amid the coronavirus crisis", stressing that it would give a boost to the fight against the pandemic.

In response, Swami Avdheshanand replied, "We respect PM Modi's appeal. Saving lives is sacred. I request people to not gather for the ritual bath in large numbers and follow all Covid protocols."

A total of 5,567 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Telangana on April 21. A total of 2,251 people recovered while 23 deaths were reported yesterday. The total number of Covid cases in the state is 3,73,468. The number of active cases is 49,781.

