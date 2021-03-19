Home / India News / Covid-19: These districts saw 200% spike in cases in 1st two weeks of March
india news

Covid-19: These districts saw 200% spike in cases in 1st two weeks of March

The districts reporting the highest percentage of rise are not the districts with the highest number of cases. And that is why the situation in these districts are worrying as they witnessed a sharp spike in the number of cases in the first two weeks of March.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam has recorded a 500 per cent hike in the number of Covid-19 cases between March 1 and March 15.(PTI)

The Union health ministry has identified the districts which are a cause of concern as the country is witnessing a ‘second wave’ of the Covid-19 pandemic. At least 70 districts in 16 states have registered over 150 per cent increase in active Covid-19 cases between March 1 and March 15. But the percentage in some districts are more than that. Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam has seen the maximum hike with a 500 per cent increase in the number of cases between March 1 and March 15.

Here is the state-wise list of districts that have registered over 200 per cent spike in Covid-19 active cases.

The districts of concern, (Union health ministry)

Punjab

Punjab’s Rupnagar has registered a 256 per cent hike in the number of active cases.

Haryana

Yamunanagar (300%), Karnal (245%), Faridabad (225%), Panchkula (215%)

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Foreign tourist arrivals will not revive before 2023: Report

India sees close to 40,000 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload mounts to 271,282

Here’s all you need to know about the vehicle scrappage policy Gadkari announced

At 25,833, Maharashtra reports sharpest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases

Himachal Pradesh

Sirmaur (367%), Solan (267%), Una (220%)

Rajasthan

Bhilwara (275%), Rajsamand (200%), Ajmer (200%)

Gujarat

Mehsana (225%)

Maharashtra

Nanded (385%), Nandurbar (224%), Beed (219%)

Chhattisgarh

Surahpur (425%)

Karnataka

Bidar (200%)

Madhya Pradesh

Ratlam (500%), Gwalior (360%), Khargone (250%), Ujjain (214%)

However, these are not the districts that have the highest number of active Covid-19 cases. These have become a cause of concern because their rate of increase in the number of case is very high. Most of these districts maintained a low number of Covid-19 cases in February. Hence, whatever increase took place translated into a high percentage.

Here’s a list of districts with the highest number of active cases

﻿

Top 10 districts in active Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Health ministry)

﻿

Pune (32,359)

Nagpur (21,496)

Mumbai (15,410)

Thane (14,644)

Nashik (9,821)

Aurangabad (9,621)

Bengaluru Urban (7,344)

Jalgaon (4,610)

Nanded (4,059)

Amravati (3,697)

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, all nine districts contributing the highest to India’s active Covid-19 caseload are in Maharashtra, which on Thursday saw the highest-ever single-day spike of 25,833 new cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP