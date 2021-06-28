Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid-19: To revive tourism, govt waives off visa fee for 5 lakh tourists
india news

Covid-19: To revive tourism, govt waives off visa fee for 5 lakh tourists

Under the new scheme, a ₹10 lakh loan will be given to travel agencies, while registered tourist guides will be eligible for a loan of ₹1 lakh.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 06:06 PM IST
The announcements were part of the financial package and new schemes presented by Sitharaman to boost various sectors ravaged by Covid-19.(Unsplash)

In a bid to revive tourism sector in India, the government will provide free visas to the first five lakh tourists visiting the country, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday. The scheme will come into effect once the international travel resumes, she said in a press conference in Delhi.

It will remain applicable till March 31, 2022, or after distribution of the first 5 lakh visas, whichever is earlier, she also said, adding that an international tourist will be allowed to avail the benefits only once. The announcements were part of the financial package and new schemes presented by Sitharaman to boost various sectors ravaged by Covid-19.

The government will also provide financial support to the more than 11,000 registered tourist guides, travel and tourism stakeholders to revive the tourism sector battered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Under the scheme, a 10 lakh loan will be given to travel agencies, while registered tourist guides will be eligible for a loan of 1 lakh.

The economic measures come as the tourism sector is severely hit by the Covid induced restrictions, especially local tourists guides who make most of the earnings from international visitors. They are a major source of income for them since the percentage of domestic tourists availing of their services is negligible.

Last year, domestic tourism picked up slowly post the first lockdown, but after the onset of the second wave of Covid-19 and now the following outbreaks of Delta and Delta plus variants, the sector is still staring at a bleak future.

In December last year, the news agency PTI reported that India’s hospitality and tourism sector suffered three-quarters of economic wipeout estimated to be up to 15 lakh crore.

The impact of Covid-19 has been such that all other segments of tourism -- inbound, outbound, corporate, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), adventure and leisure -- will continue to underperform till the next two quarters, it also reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus nirmala sitharaman

Related Stories

business

To boost economy, finance minister Sitharaman announces 8 new schemes with health, tourism in focus

UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 05:04 PM IST
dehradun news

Amid dip in Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand govt to revive tourism sector

UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 08:17 PM IST
travel

Covid-19: Mumbai's tourism-dependent Elephanta island has long road to recovery

UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 06:12 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

‘Why is the water chasing me’: Watch this dog’s hilarious reaction to waves

Gordon Ramsay’s hilarious reaction to person cooking his signature dish is viral

Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk wishes him happy birthday with throwback pic

Anand Mahindra showers praise for Deepika Kumari’s gold rush
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP