Covid-19: To revive tourism, govt waives off visa fee for 5 lakh tourists

In a bid to revive tourism sector in India, the government will provide free visas to the first five lakh tourists visiting the country, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday. The scheme will come into effect once the international travel resumes, she said in a press conference in Delhi.

It will remain applicable till March 31, 2022, or after distribution of the first 5 lakh visas, whichever is earlier, she also said, adding that an international tourist will be allowed to avail the benefits only once. The announcements were part of the financial package and new schemes presented by Sitharaman to boost various sectors ravaged by Covid-19.

The government will also provide financial support to the more than 11,000 registered tourist guides, travel and tourism stakeholders to revive the tourism sector battered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Under the scheme, a ₹10 lakh loan will be given to travel agencies, while registered tourist guides will be eligible for a loan of ₹1 lakh.

The economic measures come as the tourism sector is severely hit by the Covid induced restrictions, especially local tourists guides who make most of the earnings from international visitors. They are a major source of income for them since the percentage of domestic tourists availing of their services is negligible.

Last year, domestic tourism picked up slowly post the first lockdown, but after the onset of the second wave of Covid-19 and now the following outbreaks of Delta and Delta plus variants, the sector is still staring at a bleak future.

In December last year, the news agency PTI reported that India’s hospitality and tourism sector suffered three-quarters of economic wipeout estimated to be up to ₹15 lakh crore.

The impact of Covid-19 has been such that all other segments of tourism -- inbound, outbound, corporate, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), adventure and leisure -- will continue to underperform till the next two quarters, it also reported.