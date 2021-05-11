Home / India News / Covid-19: Train services in Kashmir suspended for 6 days, says Railways
The train services between Banihal-Baramulla section and vice-versa will remain suspended with effect from 11.05.2021 to 16.05.2021 in view of worsening Covid situation in Kashmir,(HT File)
Covid-19: Train services in Kashmir suspended for 6 days, says Railways

The step to shut down services comes three days ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr amid reports that migrant labourers were using it to enter the Valley to escape mandatory Covid-19 testing at Qazigund.
PTI | , Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 07:37 AM IST

Railway authorities on Monday decided to suspend train services in the Kashmir Valley for six days, starting Tuesday, in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation.

"The train services between Banihal-Baramulla section and vice-versa will remain suspended with effect from 11.05.2021 to 16.05.2021 in view of worsening Covid situation in Kashmir," an official of the Northern Railways said. 

The step to shut down services comes three days ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr amid reports that migrant labourers were using it to enter the Valley to escape mandatory Covid-19 testing at Qazigund.

