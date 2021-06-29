Covid-19 vaccinated and tested positive. What should you do?

Experts say people, who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, can get infected with the virus but the chances are low. They say that Covid-19 vaccines have been highly effective in preventing the coronavirus disease, lead to lower hospitalisations and deaths. They also reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The risk of those vaccinated contracting Covid-19 is low but it can still happen, acording to experts. “Yes, this will happen, unusual but will happen,’’ Dr Sandro Galea, dean of the Boston University School of Public Health, told the New York Times.

The government said 32,36,63,297 vaccine doses have been administered in India as of 7am on Monday—out of this, 17,21,268 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. India's vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.

Infected? What should you do?

The chances of people getting Covid-19 after being vaccinated are rare—it is called a breakthrough infection—and might have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. Experts say a fully vaccinated person who experiences symptoms consistent with Covid-19 should isolate themselves from others for 10 days.

So, the guidelines are the same as they are for someone who is not vaccinated and test positive. Contacts of such people have to be traced and they have to wear a mask and practice social distancing if they are going out.

What about others at home?

The infected person should stay in a separate or area and use a separate bathroom, if available, and also try to maintain a six-feet distance. An asymptomatic infected person can pass the virus to someone who is unvaccinated, including children under the age of 12 or people who cannot get a vaccine because of immune-related or other health issues.

They should frequently disinfect surfaces they touch in the house and try to turn on fans and open doors and windows. They should also avoid sharing household items such as utensils, cups and towels for the quarantine period.

How serious are breakthrough symptoms?

Dr Eric Cioe-Peña, a New York-based physician, said an infected person who had been vaccinated might have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. “In the post-vaccine era, testing Covid-positive is a lot less scary,” Dr Cioe-Peña told the New York Times.

Dr Sunil Sood, a paediatric infectious disease specialist at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore in New York, said that the most serious symptoms include nasal congestion and mild body aches. “It would be the mildest of the end of the spectrum of Covid-19. It may be just a mild common cold,” he said.

However, doctors pointed out that this could be different for those vaccinated individuals, who have weak immune systems.