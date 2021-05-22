Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccination at workplaces: Who can receive jabs, Centre issues order
india news

Covid-19 vaccination at workplaces: Who can receive jabs, Centre issues order

Family members of employees can get vaccinated at the centres which companies may set up at workplaces.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Beneficiaries wait to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose at a centre in Delhi.(PTI)

Vaccination drive taken by employers at workplaces can be extended to all the family members and dependents of the employees, the Centre has said in a letter written to all states and Union territories.

The clarification comes as the Union health ministry was receiving several queries regarding the coverage of family members of workers, after the Centre allowed both private and government officers to operationalise vaccination centre at workplaces from April 11. At that time, vaccination was limited to people above 45 years. From May 1, in which everyone above the age of 18 years is eligible for vaccination.

"The family members and dependents of the workers, as defined by the respective employers, can also be covered with Covid-19 vaccination at industrial CVCs (Covid vaccination centres)and the workplace CVCs," the letter said. However, the vaccine has to be procured by the private hospitals with whom the employers may tie up. In the ongoing phase, state governments and private hospitals can procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers.

In government offices, those who are above the age of 45 years can be covered through the free vaccine doses supplied by the Centre. The 18-44 age group employees of government officers may be covered through the vaccine doses procured by the state governments, the ministry said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP