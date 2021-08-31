Covid-19 vaccination drive: Over 10 million administered doses on Tuesday, 500 million given first dose so far

More than 10 million doses of vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were administered in a single day on Tuesday (till 6pm) to reach a new milestone in India’s inoculation drive.

“Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccinations today Highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm - and still counting!,” Union minister for health and family welfare Mansukh tweeted.

Earlier on August 27 (Friday), the country had for the first time administered over 10 million doses in a single day. As many as 10,335,290 doses were delivered on Friday. However, more than 10.9 million doses have already been administered as of 6pm on Tuesday, which is the new record for single-day vaccinations so far.

Meanwhile, Mandaviya also said that 500 million people have received their first dose of the vaccine so far against Covid-19. “Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM @NarendraModi ji. 50 crore people received their first #COVID19 vaccine dose. I applaud the hard work of COVID warriors & diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat,” he tweeted.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccinations in the country crossed the 650-million mark on the day. "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against Covid-19," the Union health ministry said, sharing the news on Twitter. Earlier on Monday, it went past 640 million doses.

Among these, 247,508,226 doses first doses and 27,263,275 second doses have been administered to beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years of age, the ministry's data showed.

Further, in a separate update, the ministry also said that more than 54 million vaccine doses (54,230,546 doses to be exact) are remaining unutilised with states and Union territories as of date. Also, 1,494,040 doses are in the supply pipeline, the ministry noted.

On Tuesday, the country reported 30,941 new Covid-19 infections and 350 more deaths, pushing the total confirmed infections so far to 32,768,880 cases and the death toll to 438,560.