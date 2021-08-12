Covid-19 vaccination drive: Over 5 million doses administered on Thursday as cumulative coverage goes past 528 million

With more than 5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Thursday, the cumulative number of doses delivered across the country touched 528,927,844, the Centre said on Thursday. Of these 5,077,491 doses were administered on Thursday alone, according to a provisional report issued at 7pm.

“India’s Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has exceeded 52.89 crore (52,89,27,844), as per the 7 pm provisional report today,” the Union ministry of health and family welfare said in the release. “More than 50 lakh (50,77,491) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report,” the ministry added.

On Thursday, the 209th day of the vaccination drive, people in the age group 18 to 44 received 2,783,649 first doses and 485,193 second doses, according to the latest data. This included 3,949,956 first doses and 1,127,535 second doses. Meanwhile, healthcare workers received 1,967 first doses and 13,859 second doses while frontline workers received 4,587 first doses and 45,774 second doses on Thursday.

“Five states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine,” the ministry further said.

Cumulative coverage

So far, 411,068,420 first doses and 117,859,424 second doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries across the country. Of these, 187,663,555 first doses and 13,923,085 second doses have been delivered to people between 18 and 44 years of age.

Healthcare workers have so far been given 10,343,187 first doses and 8,049,275 second doses while frontline workers have got 18,253,438 first doses and 11,984,056 second doses.

The cumulative doses administered under the country’s Covid-19 vaccination program crossed the 500-million mark on August 6 (500,348,866 total doses).