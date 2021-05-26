Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccine absolutely important to defeat pandemic: PM Modi
Covid-19 vaccine absolutely important to defeat pandemic: PM Modi

Delivering the keynote address on the occasion of "Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations" on Buddha Purnima, he said the world has not seen a pandemic like this in a century.
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 10:36 AM IST
PM Modi also extended condolences to those who have suffered and lost near and dear ones in the pandemic, and said he grieved with them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the planet will not be the same after COVID-19 and noted that the events in future will be remembered as either pre or post-Covid.

However, he added, there is now a better understanding of the pandemic, and described vaccine as absolutely important to save lives and defeat the virus.

