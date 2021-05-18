Covid-19 vaccine protocol for children should already be in place, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Tuesday to lash out at the central government on the country’s preparedness in tackling Covid-19 in children through vaccination and paediatric services. He said that necessary protocols should already be put into place by the Union government.

“In the time to come, children will need protection from Corona. Paediatric services and vaccine-treatment protocol should already be in place,” Gandhi tweeted.

“India’s future needs for the present Modi ‘system’ to be shaken out of sleep,” he added.

Gandhi’s words come as countries all over the globe are taking steps to approve Covid-19 vaccination in children. The US approved the Pfizer-BioNtech shot in adolescents and rolled out vaccination for those aged 12-15 on May 14. This vaccination drive aims to inoculate 17 million adolescents, and forms an integral part of President Joe Biden’s strategy to usher in herd immunity.

Before the US, Canada had on May 5 approved the Pfizer-BioNTech shot in those between the ages of 12-15. The European Medical Agency is also in process of reviewing the use of Pfizer jab in children.

India’s drug regulator had also granted permission to the makers of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech, to conduct trials in children between the ages of 2 and 18. The trials are expected to be carried out in 525 participants at hospitals all over the country. Experts have emphasised on the need to vaccinate those below 18 years of age for a proper opening up of schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

Congress has been criticising the vaccine roll-out process and the Centre's decision to send vaccines to other countries before inoculating its domestic population. The latest retort by Gandhi has been preceded by similar criticism of the ruling government.