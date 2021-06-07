Covid-19 vaccine: Special 'pink booths' to start functioning from today for women in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to launch special 'pink booths' to encourage the women of the state to take a shot of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine. These booths will start operating in all 75 districts of the state from Monday.

The decision was taken after a review meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

The state government has directed the districts to initiate at least two women special booths for focused immunity-booster drives. While one booth will cater to women between the age of 18 and 44, the other one to those above the age of 45.

The Uttar Pradesh government has given instructions to set up these camps are in district women hospitals or district joint hospital. If there is a need, such camps can be set up in tehsils as well, as per the government order.

Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, crossed the milestone of administering 2 crore (2,02,34,598 to be exact) cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses. It has so far inoculated 30 lakh people in the age group of 18-44, which is the highest in the country for this category.

The chief minister said at the review meeting that the vaccination drive must be expanded to counter the third wave of Covid-19, which many experts say is expected to strike in weeks to come.

“Till now we have administered more than 2 crore doses of vaccine against the coronavirus. In view of the huge population of Uttar Pradesh, we have to speed up the Covid-19 vaccination. We must now work upon expanding the 'Mission June' target by three times in July,” Adityanath said.

Under 'Mission June', Uttar Pradesh has set a target of administering one crore vaccine doses in one month. The chief minister has asked for it to be increased three times for July so that 10 crore people can be given Covid-19 vaccine in the next three months. And on order to do that, at least 10 lakh people need to be administered the doses every day.

“A district-wise strategy should be prepared to meet the target of 10 lakh doses a day in July. There is no shortage of vaccine. With the courtesy of the central government, many new vaccines will be available soon," said CM Adityanath said on Sunday.

He added that about one lakh additional vaccinators should be trained, including the nursing students, in order to achieve the target.

Around 22.80 crore people have been given vaccine doses across India and Uttar Pradesh accounts for 8.9 per cent of the total doses. In the last 24 hours, 3.88 lakh people received vaccine shots in the state, according to government data.

Uttar Pradesh's Covid-19 caseload surged to 16,98,389 on Sunday with 1,165 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 21,252 as 101 more people succumbed to the viral disease.