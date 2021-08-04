Got your Covid-19 jab? Now, Himachal Pradesh allows entry for vaccinated people

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur said on Wednesday that cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are gradually increasing in the state, adding the cabinet decided that apart from allowing people with negative RT-PCR test reports, those who have been vaccinated will also be allowed to enter the state.

“Covid cases are gradually increasing. The cabinet has decided that besides allowing the people coming with RT-PCR negative test reports, those who have been vaccinated will be allowed in the state. Another cabinet meeting will be held on August 10,” Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The chief minister also said that few Covid-19 restrictions will be introduced in Himachal Pradesh to curb the spread of the viral disease. “It is a worrying subject but the increase in Covid-19 is not rapid,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh’s caseload of the coronavirus disease stood at 206,589 on Wednesday, which includes 3,523 deaths, 1,414 active cases and 201,652 recoveries. On Tuesday, 220 cases, one death and 108 recoveries were recorded. Kangra district is the worst hit with over 46,400 total confirmed cases followed by Mandi (28,128), Shimla (25,790) among others.

Last week, Himachal Pradesh had recorded a Covid-19 positivity rate of 1.3% compared to 0.8% during the week before that. The state also witnessed a 64% increase in new cases last week as compared to July 19-25 week, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

The recent spike in infections can be linked to scores of people thronging hill stations in Himachal in July with no adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The chief minister at that time had said that tourists are welcome to visit the state but urged them to follow all virus-related protocols.

Authorities have administered vaccine doses to 5,356,517 eligible beneficiaries till now of which 4,048,894 have received the first dose and the remaining 1,307,623 are fully vaccinated.