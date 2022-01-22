Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-hit Gujarat clamps night curfew in 17 towns: What's allowed, what's not

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting on Friday to review the Covid-19 situation in the state after which the decision to add more towns in the ambit of night curfew was taken. It has also been extended in eight cities. 
A 100-bedded isolation centre was inaugurated in Surat on Friday to help those infected with Covid-19.(ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Gujarat government has announced night curfew in 17 more towns and extended its implementation in eight metro cities till January 26. The decision was announced by chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday taken to keep the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in check.

The night curfew will be in place from 10pm to 6am every day.

The cities where night curfew will be imposed are Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore, Navsari, Navsari, Bilimora, Vyara, Vapi Valsad, Bharuch and Ankleshwar.

on January 7, the government announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad.

On Friday, Gujarat reported 21,225 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths. The total number of cases in the state has reached 10,22,788.

Here’s a list of what will be allowed and what will be closed during the night curfew in Gujarat cities:

• As many as 150 persons will be allowed in the open spaces, and 50 per cent of the total capacity of a closed venue in case of any social religious function.

• Cinema halls, libraries, auditoriums and gyms allowed to function in these cities with 50 per cent occupancy.

• The public transport both air conditioned and non- air-conditioned buses directed to run with 75 per cent of its sitting capacity. Standing passengers not allowed.

• Occupancy restricted in marriages and funerals also. As many as 150 persons to be allowed in open spaces, 50 per cent in closed venues for these purposes.

• All businesses, offices, shops and shopping malls in these 17 towns to be opened till 10pm. Restaurants allowed to operate with 75 per cent seating capacity.

