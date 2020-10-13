e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cow dung ‘chip’ reduces radiation from mobiles: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief

Cow dung ‘chip’ reduces radiation from mobiles: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief

The ‘chip’, named Gausatva Kavach, is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala.Set up in 2019, the RKA aimed at conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 13:53 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Vallabhbhai Kathiria, Chairman, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, shows cow- dung based Diwali articles during a news conference Kamdhenu Deepawali campaign, in New Delhi on Monday.
Vallabhbhai Kathiria, Chairman, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, shows cow- dung based Diwali articles during a news conference Kamdhenu Deepawali campaign, in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI File Photo )
         

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria unveiled a ‘chip’ made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases.

Speaking at the launch of a nationwide campaign ‘Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan’, which is aimed at promoting cow dung products, Kathiria said: “Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It is scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases.”

The ‘chip’, named Gausatva Kavach, is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala.Set up in 2019, the RKA aimed at conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny. The Aayog, which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has started a nation-wide campaign to encourage the use of cow dung-based products during festivals.

Kathiria further appealed to people to avoid using China-made diyas this Diwali, stating that the campaign launched by the RKA will also boost the ‘Make in India’ concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ‘swadeshi movement’.

tags
top news
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Rice procurement up 33%, but MSP eludes other crops
Rice procurement up 33%, but MSP eludes other crops
Father of Hathras rape victim not well, refuses to visit hospital: Official
Father of Hathras rape victim not well, refuses to visit hospital: Official
Polls to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9
Polls to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In