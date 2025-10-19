Ranchi, Eco-friendly 'diyas' made from cow dung have emerged as a unique attraction in Jharkhand this Diwali, symbolising not only a commitment to a greener environment but also providing a new source of livelihood for rural women. Cow dung diyas light up Jharkhand's green Diwali, empower rural women

Crafted by women associated with local mahila mandals, these diyas are being produced in several parts of Ranchi district, including Kanke, Arsande and Dhurwa.

The initiative has been especially thriving at the Sukurhutu Gaushala in Kanke, where around 90 to 100 women are involved in the daily production of thousands of eco-friendly diyas.

"In the Sukurhutu unit alone, we are producing 7,000 diyas every day," said Roshan Singh, who along with Sonali Mehta manages the gaushala.

This festive season, the centre has already received a bulk order of around three lakh diyas from Varanasi.

The women engaged in the initiative receive 75 paise per diya, with several people like Basanti Devi of Sukurhutu Tola producing up to 400 diyas daily.

"I came to know about the diya-making activity through our mahila samiti. We visited the gaushala and were trained in the process. It has given us a source of income and purpose," Basanti Devi said.

Another artisan, Bina Devi, said that alongside diyas, the women also make other decorative items using cow dung.

"The demand is increasing, which makes us happy," she said.

The process begins with drying cow dung, removing impurities like grass, grinding it into powder, and then shaping it into diyas using moulds. Once dried, the diyas are ready for the market where they sell for ₹10 to ₹15 a piece.

While the initiative has created income opportunities for women in Sukurhutu, similar efforts are also visible in other parts of Ranchi. In Karamtoli, a self-help group led by Lalita Tirki is turning heads with their hand-painted diyas and festive items.

"We purchase raw diyas from 'kumhars' and enhance them using red and golden paint. We package them in sets of 11, 21 or 51 for sale at local fairs and puja shops," said Tirki, who heads the group. A packet of 11 painted diyas sells for ₹100.

Over the past 16 days, the group has done business worth ₹80,000, with each member earning around ₹550 per day during the festive rush. Apart from painted diyas, the group also produces T-shaped candles, envelopes, paper bags , and home decor items.

Sheela Linda, a member of the group, said the initiative has transformed the lives of many women who were earlier confined to household duties and financially dependent on their families.

"Now we have income, training, and a sense of community. All of us come from the same village and are related to each other," she said.

The women credit much of their success to the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana', a state government scheme under which each member receives ₹2,500 per month.

"Earlier, we struggled to sustain our work due to financial issues. This scheme has supported us tremendously and helped us grow," Linda added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.