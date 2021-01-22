Co-win app for vaccination gets new features: All you need to know

After states reported technical glitches of the Co-Win app through which beneficiaries have been registered, the Centre has brought in a few changes in the application. Since the application is not available for public use, the changes are meant for only those who have access to it, which includes health department officials and administrators who are creating vaccine sites on the application. Those who are getting vaccinated now or are eligible for vaccination will also be benefitted by these changes, which are aimed at expediting the process.

Here is all you need to know about the changes

> Creation of more session sites, more sessions per site and change in site location is now allowed. These are for the ease of beneficiaries.

> Those who are scheduling vaccine sessions can now schedule for an entire week.

> Contraindication i.e. situation in which vaccines should not be taken are also being tagged in the application.

> Arrangement has been made in the application to allow one slot to pass on to another beneficiary if the first beneficiary to whom the slot was allotted first does not turn up.

> But this can be done to only those who details are already there in the database. No new registration can take place on the spot.

> Generation of a provincial certificate after the first dose. The final certificate will be given after the completion of the second dose.