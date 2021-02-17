CoWin glitches continue, hamper vaccination in Bihar

Glitches in the CoWin mobile application for planning and tracking the coronavirus vaccination drive continued to be reported from Bihar. A healthcare worker, who had not completed 28 days after receiving his first shot, was listed for the second jab on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS).

Also Read | Bihar health secy says huge discrepancies found in Covid-19 test data

“We checked with the healthcare worker and got to know that the 28-day period was not completed,” said IGIMS’s Sanjay Kumar.

State Health Society executive director Manoj Kumar said they have received complaints that many of the eligible beneficiaries did not receive advance intimation through SMS. “We have now asked the people concerned to call up beneficiaries.” He added the technical issues have resulted in a low turnout.