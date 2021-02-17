IND USA
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

CoWin glitches continue, hamper vaccination in Bihar

A healthcare worker, who had not completed 28 days after receiving his first shot, was listed for the second jab on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences
By Ruchir Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:21 AM IST

Glitches in the CoWin mobile application for planning and tracking the coronavirus vaccination drive continued to be reported from Bihar. A healthcare worker, who had not completed 28 days after receiving his first shot, was listed for the second jab on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS).

Also Read | Bihar health secy says huge discrepancies found in Covid-19 test data

“We checked with the healthcare worker and got to know that the 28-day period was not completed,” said IGIMS’s Sanjay Kumar.

State Health Society executive director Manoj Kumar said they have received complaints that many of the eligible beneficiaries did not receive advance intimation through SMS. “We have now asked the people concerned to call up beneficiaries.” He added the technical issues have resulted in a low turnout.

Rescuers take out the bus from the canal, in Sidhi district on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Toll in bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi rises to 50

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Rewa Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Jain, under whose jurisdiction the accident took place, said a magisterial probe has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
A retired IPS officer, Bedi was functioning till late Tuesday evening and reviewing the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the union territory.(PTI)
india news

Kiran Bedi, removed as Lt Gen, thanks Centre for 'lifetime experience'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:30 AM IST
"I thank the Government of India for a lifetime experience in serving Puducherry as its Lt Governor. I also thank all who worked with me closely," Bedi said on Wednesday.
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on February 16. (PTI)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 31 of 58 recovered bodies identified

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Of the 58 bodies, 48 were recovered from Chamoli district, seven from Rudraprayag, two from Pauri Garhwal and one from Tehri Garhwal
Sanitation workers receive the first dose of Covaxin vaccine, at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Covid-19: India records 11,610 new cases, 100 fatalities in 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:56 AM IST
India on Tuesday reported four cases of South Africa variant strain of Sars-CoV-2 and one case of Brazil variant strain, the health ministry said.
The SC has issued notice to the health ministry and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration working under the ministry.(PTI)
india news

SC seeks Centre’s response over priority Covid vaccination for judges, lawyers

By Abraham Thomas | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:25 AM IST
  • A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde agreed to consider the plea seeking to include lawyers, judges and the court staff among the Centre's classification of frontline workers for Covid-19 vaccination.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT file)
india news

Bihar Budget session: MLCs can now submit queries, get answers online

By Subhash Pathak
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Awadhesh Narayan Singh, the acting council chairman, said the national e-vidhan application will be fully operationalised for the purpose
Dr Thangjam Singh with Japanese Counselor Kajita Takuma(Sourced/Utpal Parashar)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Manipur doctor conferred Order of the Rising

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
CRPF and Quick Reaction Team personnel patrol J&K National Highway, in Udhampur district. (File photo)
india news

Foreign envoys on two-day J&K visit beginning today

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:53 AM IST
This is the third visit of envoys from various countries that India has organised since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN.(REUTERS)
india news

LIVE: India records 11,610 cases and 100 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Globally, the disease has killed more than 2 million people and surge of new variants raise concerns for world leaders as well as healthcare workers.
Dr Dhabali was involved in organising the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Imphal in 2014. (HT photo)
india news

Manipur doctor gets Japan’s highest honour for promoting ties between 2 nations

By Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:58 AM IST
  • The decoration was constituted by Japanese Emperor Meiji in 1875. It is the highest order conferred by the government of Japan.
Santosh Razadan, a devotee who came to offer prayers at the temple, said that they received huge support from locals especially those from the Muslim community for the reopening of the temple.
india news

Temple in Srinagar closed due to militancy reopens after 31 years on Panchami

ANI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:42 AM IST
Shital Nath Temple located in the Habba Kadal area of Srinagar reopened on Tuesday. A special 'pooja' was also performed by devotees at the temple.
A handout photo released by Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows the disengagement process between Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army from a contested area in the western Himalayas, in Ladakh region.(Reuters)
india news

PLA preps for Round 2 of disengagement, parks heavy vehicles in depth areas

By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Beijing suddenly deciding to restore status quo ante has surprised many in the Indian establishment
Forces and vessels from the navy divisions of both the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) participated in the drill, which kicked off on Tuesday, alongside several vessels from the Russian navy.(AP)
india news

India joins Iran-Russia's two-day navy exercise

ANI, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:20 AM IST
The Indian Navy has also joined the exercise with a select group of vessels, Admiral Gholamreza Tahani, spokesman of the drill, was quoted as saying.
Villagers shout slogans as they sit inside the lorry of a tractor to go to the Tikri Delhi-Haryana state border to support protesting farmers, at the Makrauli village in Haryana.( AFP)
india news

Farm laws protests LIVE: BJP asks leaders to clear misconceptions on agri laws

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:10 AM IST
  • As farmers' unions representatives await government's call for next round of talks as agitation enters Day 82.
