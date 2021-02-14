IND USA
A medic collects a swab sample from a woman to test for coronavirus infection at Gardiner Hospital, in Patna, Bihar in this file picture. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Bihar health secy says huge discrepancies found in Covid-19 test data

Apart from that, at many places, we have been able to trace persons but they gave their phone numbers as ten zeroes.
ANI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:59 AM IST

Bihar's principal health secretary Pratyay Amrit on Saturday stated that "serious discrepancies" in Covid-19 test data has been found in Jamui's Barhat and Sikandra. He also said action has been initiated against concerned officials.

While addressing a press conference, Pratyay Amrit, Principal Secretary Health, Bihar said, "We have found serious discrepancies in COVID test data in Jamui's Barhat and Sikandra."

Taking note of the findings, he further said that action has been initiated against concerned officials. Apart from that, at many places, we have been able to trace persons but they gave their phone numbers as ten zeroes, he added.

After RJD MP Manoj Jha asked for a high-level inquiry into fudging of COVID-19 testing data in Bihar, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the state administration is looking into the matter and action will be taken against people found guilty.

"I just came to know about the matter after somebody raised it in Rajya Sabha. I had a word with the Principal Secretary of the state about it, and he said the matter has been investigated. A total of 22 districts have already been looked into. This was seen at one location and action is being taken," Kumar said.

"However, I review the data on testing every day. The daily figures show we have tested heavily. I will look into the details of the matter tomorrow and if somebody is found guilty, action will be taken against the person. The Principal Secretary said he will review all the districts today and give me the report by tomorrow," the Chief Minister said.

RJD MP in Rajya Sabha cited a leading English daily and said the COVID-19 testing data is being fudged in Bihar and demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter. He said that according to state records the testing figures in Bihar increased at a very fast pace.

