CoWIN to go global today, 50 countries show interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the CoWIN global conclave, where countries who have shown interest in the government's digital platform will be given an opportunity to adopt it. The platform is being used in India to help people register for vaccination against Covid-19, book a slot and download vaccination certificates.

As many as 50 countries including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda have shown interest in adopting the CoWin platform. Various health and technology experts from different countries are expected to participate in the event, which will be inaugurated by Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Foreign secretary HV Shringla, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr RS Sharma, the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), are also expected to speak at the event.

The conclave aims to share India's experience with regards to universal vaccination to fight Covid-19 through CoWIN, the NHA said in a statement posted on its website.

What is CoWIN?

The full form of CoWIN is Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work. It was introduced by the central government in January when the vaccination drive against Covid-19 began in the country. It is a website for beneficiaries and for officials associated with the vaccination process, there is a different mobile application as well.

Key features

The e-portal allows beneficiaries to book a vaccination slot. They can choose a day and time slot as per their preference. The beneficiaries can register at the website with their phone number. They will then receive an OTP to be entered in the required field. The beneficiary will then be asked to enter their Aadhaar details and can move forward to book their vaccination slot.

It also allows the user to add four family members in their profile and book slots for them as well.

After successful vaccination, they can also download their certificate from the portal.

To facilitate Indians planning to travel abroad, the platform also offers the option of linking one's passport with that of the Covid-19 vaccine certificate.





