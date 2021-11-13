Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Cows, their dung, urine can help boost India’s economy’: MP CM Chouhan
india news

‘Cows, their dung, urine can help boost India’s economy’: MP CM Chouhan

BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the comments while addressing a two-day convention by the women’s unit of the Indian Veterinary Association in Bhopal.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that cows, their dung and urine can “help strengthen the economy” of both the state and the country if a proper system along the lines is put in place, news agency ANI reported.

To back his statement, Chouhan used the reference of dairy brand Amul and its success story. He added that growth can only happen when the society accepts the fact that cows and buffaloes are important gateways, and not just via government’s schemes and gaushalas (shelters).

“As women have entered this sphere (veterinary science), and will be treating cows, buffaloes and other animals, I am sure that going ahead, if not immediately, we will certainly succeed (in strengthening the economy of the state and India),” he told a gathering in Hindi.

RELATED STORIES

The chief minister was addressing a conference namely ‘Shakti 2021’ by the women veterinarians of the Indian Veterinary Association in Bhopal, a two-day event that was inaugurated earlier in the day by Union cabinet minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala.

During his speech, the chief minister further stated that the state government is currently working not to use wood logs at the cremation ghats, and instead use cow dung for the pyre. He said that the state’s ruling dispensation is also working towards buying cow dung from gaushalas in order to use them as fertilisers and similar items.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh shivraj singh chouhan cow dung cow urine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Massive support on UP CM’s home turf indication of BJP govt’s exit, says Akhilesh Yadav

Two terrorist organisations claim responsibility for Manipur ambush attack

‘Reports of vandalisation of a mosque in Tripura’s Gomati fake’, says govt

In PM Modi's meet on crypto, concerns expressed over terror-financing
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP