CP Radhakrishnan thanks PM Modi after Maharashtra Governor picked as NDA's VP candidate

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was picked as National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this picture on NDA announcing Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election, (X/@narendramodi )

Replying to PM Modi's congratulatory 'X' post, Radhakrishnan thanked him for his wishes and for allowing him to serve the nation.

"My heartfelt thanks to our beloved People's leader our most respected Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating me as the NDA Vice Presidential candidate and giving me the opportunity to serve the Nation," Radhakrishnan posted on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Radhakrishnan after he was named the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential elections scheduled to be held on September 9.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said Radhakrishnan had distinguished himself in public life with his dedication, humility and intellect.

"In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu. I am glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice Presidential candidate of our alliance," the Prime Minister wrote on 'X'.

Meanwhile, CP Radhakrishna, who is at present the Maharashtra Governor, prayed at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai after he was picked as the NDA's candidate for the VP polls.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, a post he assumed on July 31, 2024. He previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

A veteran BJP leader, Radhakrishnan, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice and previously served as the Tamil Nadu BJP State President.

Earlier in the day, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda said that the party would also hold discussions with opposition parties to ensure an unopposed election for the Vice Presidential post.

Speaking at a press conference, Nadda said, "We will talk to the opposition as well. We should also get their support so that together we can ensure an unopposed election for the post of Vice President. As we said earlier, we have been in touch with them and our senior leaders have contacted them earlier as well and even now, we will remain in touch with them and all our NDA colleagues have supported us. CP Radhakrishnan is our NDA's candidate for Vice President."

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day.

The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.