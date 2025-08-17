Who is CP Radhakrishnan? Maharashtra Governor and NDA's pick for Vice President

The BJP-led NDA on Sunday announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election. File photo of Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at a gathering in Mumbai. Radhakrishnan was on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, announced as the vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). (PTI)

The development comes following the BJP parliamentary board meeting, which was attended by top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.

Following the meeting, BJP president JP Nadda announced Radhakrishnan as the NDA pick and said that the name was decided after an extensive deliberation.

Here is all you need to know about CP Radhakrishnan:

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024.

Before serving as the Maharashtra Governor, he served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one and a half years, the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan website showed.

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, the Maharashtra Governor earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He has been a member of the RSS and served as the State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974.

Before becoming the Governor of Jharkhand, he served as the State President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu between 2004 and 2007.

Apart from his political career, Radhakrishnan was a college champion in table tennis and also a long-distance runner, according to the Maharashtra Governor's website. He also enjoys cricket and volleyball.

The election for the post of Vice President will take place on September 9, the Election Commission has said. According to the EC notification, August 21 is the last date for filing nominations and the documents will be scrutinised on August 22. The Vice Presidential election was necessitated after the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9.